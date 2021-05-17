Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,068. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

