LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.61 ($161.89).

LEG traded up €2.10 ($2.47) on Monday, reaching €116.10 ($136.59). 238,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.92. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

