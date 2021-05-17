Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 129,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.