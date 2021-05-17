Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA stock traded down $13.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.26. 376,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,089,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.36. The stock has a market cap of $555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

