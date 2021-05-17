Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,410. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

