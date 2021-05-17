Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.23. 22,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

