Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,308. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

