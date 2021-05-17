Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 841.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.50. 516,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

