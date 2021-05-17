Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,045. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.