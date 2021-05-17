LDR Capital Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises about 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.07 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

