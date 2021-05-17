LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 5.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

