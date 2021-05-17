LDR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after buying an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.13 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

