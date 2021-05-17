Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,909 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.