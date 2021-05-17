Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 73,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.