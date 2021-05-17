Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,366. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

