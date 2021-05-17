Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,788 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.30. 143,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

