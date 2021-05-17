Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $3 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,324. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

