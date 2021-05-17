Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Linde were worth $102,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average of $262.57. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $177.92 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

