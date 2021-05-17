Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.53. 74,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

