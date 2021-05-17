Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $94.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.64 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 336,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

