Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

