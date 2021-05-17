Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
