Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $78,013.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

