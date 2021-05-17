Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 137,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,747.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 606,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 574,126 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 218,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 954,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

