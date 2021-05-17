Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $255.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

