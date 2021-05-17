Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

