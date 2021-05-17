Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 386 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $61.64 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

