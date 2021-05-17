Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Sells $119,385.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00.

LSF stock opened at $31.76 on Monday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

