Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $412,662.25 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

KYMR opened at $45.52 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.