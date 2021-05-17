Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

KLIC stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 866,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

