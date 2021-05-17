Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.82 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

