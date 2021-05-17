Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

