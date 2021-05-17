Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

