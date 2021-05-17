Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $276,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

