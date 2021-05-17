Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

