Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.