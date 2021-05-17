Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,842 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

