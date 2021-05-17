Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after buying an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after buying an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $53.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.