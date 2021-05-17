Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 7.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 183,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,339,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

