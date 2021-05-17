KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

