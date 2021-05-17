Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.53 and its 200 day moving average is €106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

