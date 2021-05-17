Kleros (PNK) Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Kleros has a market cap of $152.25 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

