KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $338.34 million and $11.39 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $43.46 or 0.00095850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00463790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00227691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.08 or 0.01307922 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00042734 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

