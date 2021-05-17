Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,276,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $139.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

