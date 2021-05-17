Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEYUF. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.