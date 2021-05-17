KeyCorp Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

