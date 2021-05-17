KeyCorp Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

GTES stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 430,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 120,017 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

