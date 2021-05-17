KeyCorp Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $175.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -270.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,738,878 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.