Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $882,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $54.65 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

