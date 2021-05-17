Kendall Capital Management Has $320,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

