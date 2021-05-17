Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.